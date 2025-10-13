Jobs boost as Victoria's Secret Leeds looks set to open its doors this autumn

Lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret is set to open its new store at the former House of Fraser site in Briggate this autumn with job applications now open.

The store looks set to open its doors soon after new hoarding went up on the newly developed site on Briggate that was formerly home to the city’s House of Fraser building.

Roles include team leader and sales associate vacancies with salaries up to £13.44 per hour.

Applications for the vacancies opened last week and will close on October 24.

The news comes after Japanese clothing firm Uniqlo has detailed its UK expansion and Leeds will see a new store open at the same site next year.

UNIQLO is a clothing apparel company originally founded in Yamaguchi, Japan in 1949 as a textiles manufacturer. Now it is a global brand with over 1000 stores around the world.

The new Leeds store will be based on the busy shopping street of Briggate and feature a sales floor of approximately 1100sqm across two floors, featuring it’s ‘LifeWear’ brand.

The building, that stands on the site formerly home to the city’s House of Fraser store, is also set to welcome new student accommodation.

The Store House, at 140 Briggate, will also soon be home to new accommodation with space for 369 university students across 10 storeys.

It comes after plans to demolish the former House of Fraser building were approved by councillors in 2022, replacing it with the flats.