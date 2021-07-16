Jaywing wins contract with Skipton Building Society to act as brand agency partner
Jaywing has won a contract with Skipton Building Society to act as its strategic and brand agency partner.
The contract is expected to generate revenues of up to £3m over the next three years.
Skipton Building Society, the UK's fourth largest building society, has appointed Jaywing to develop its branding, marketing strategy and creative content for TV, as well as digital channels, print and social media. The partnership will see Jaywing direct the "strategic roadmap" for the brand over the next three years.
Established in 1853, Skipton Building Society has 88 branches across the UK,.
Lynne Cook, Head of Marketing at Skipton Building Society , commented: "Jaywing absolutely understood what we wanted to achieve and identified what makes us different, demonstrating how we can continue to evolve the brand and attract new audiences, whilst remaining relevant and without losing the equity we've gained over the years.
"We wanted a true partner agency that really challenged our thinking and Jaywing did just that - we're really excited to be working with the team."
Andrew Fryatt, CEO at Jaywing, said "It's fantastic to be working with such a prestigious brand as Skipton Building Society and we're excited to use Jaywing's digital and data capabilities to develop a strong brand strategy, as well as executing that creatively across all channels."