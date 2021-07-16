Jaywing wins contract with Skipton Building Society to act as brand agency partner

Library image of Skipton Building Society’s first live streamed AGM

The contract is expected to generate revenues of up to £3m over the next three years.

Skipton Building Society, the UK's fourth largest building society, has appointed Jaywing to develop its branding, marketing strategy and creative content for TV, as well as digital channels, print and social media. The partnership will see Jaywing direct the "strategic roadmap" for the brand over the next three years.

Established in 1853, Skipton Building Society has 88 branches across the UK,.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lynne Cook, Head of Marketing at Skipton Building Society , commented: "Jaywing absolutely understood what we wanted to achieve and identified what makes us different, demonstrating how we can continue to evolve the brand and attract new audiences, whilst remaining relevant and without losing the equity we've gained over the years.

"We wanted a true partner agency that really challenged our thinking and Jaywing did just that - we're really excited to be working with the team."