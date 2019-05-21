Jamie's Italian in Leeds CLOSED as Jamie Oliver's restaurant chain enters administration

Jamie Oliver's restaurant Jamie's Italian in Leeds city centre has closed after the celebrity chef's business entered administration.

Jamie Oliver's restaurant chain Jamie's Italian has appointed administrators, putting as many as 1,300 jobs at risk.

Jamie's Italian in Leeds has a notice in the window

The branch in Park Row in the city centre has closed, with a sign in the window.

The notice in the window on Tuesday afternoon said: "This restaurant is now closed. Will Wright and Mark Orton of KPMG LLP were appointed Joint Administrators to the following companies on Tuesday 21 May 2019.

"Jamie Oliver Restaurant Group Limited.

"Jamie's Italian Holdings Limited.

"Jamie's Italian Limited.

"Fifteen Restaurant Limited.

"One New Change Limited."

A description of the business on Jamie's website says: "Jamie's Italian restaurant in Leeds stands proud in the heart of the city centre, just moments from the Trinity shopping complex and the train station.

"Our Leeds restaurant is a design classic, incorporating original features, such as the ornate ceilings, with an elegant but rustic feel. It's the perfect spot for every occasion whether it's a quick bowl of pasta in your lunch break or an Italian-style family meal.

"Our upstairs space is also a great setting for parties and can be booked for up to 80 people – give us a call to find out more."

The eatery boasts a three and a half star rating on Tripadvisor, ranking it at 447 out of 1,608 restaurants.