110,000 tickets sold for Ed Sheeran gig at Roundhay Park as Leeds council grants licence

Two Ed Sheeran concerts expected to take place in Roundhay Park this August have so far sold more than 110,000 tickets, it has been revealed.

A licensing meeting took place today to decide whether to extend the events capacity for Roundhay Park from 19,999 to 79,999 in order to facilitate the concerts.

And, following questions from local residents, a Leeds City Council events officer revealed that around 118,000 tickets had been sold over the two events.

She said: “At the moment, ticket sales for the Friday are at 53,000; and for the Saturday are at 65,000.”

She added that it was likely that the capacity would be reduced after the concert, such is the lack of interest from events organisers to put on other large events.

The last time the park was used for such a large event was when Robbie Williams performed in September 2006. Less than a year following this, capacity was reduced to 19,999.

The licensing meeting concluded on Tuesday afternoon and Leeds Council has granted the licence, so the gig will go ahead.

A green light means Roundhay Park becomes one of the largest venues in the UK.

Richard Beecham , Local Democracy Reporting Service



