Investing in future talent is a driving force at ACS

In recognition of National Apprenticeship Week, Tori-Leigh shares her experiences at ACS, and how the apprenticeship scheme has been a springboard in helping Tori direct her own career.

Tori-Leigh Speak is an Apprentice Technical Engineer who began with ACS in 2021. She’s keen to embark on further education to enhance her skillset following her completion of the End Point Assessment.

“ASC is a great environment to be in”

It feels really good to be able to say I’ve passed my End-Point Assessment (EPA). Being at ACS has been professionally life changing – I came straight from Leeds College of Building and thought I’d built up a strong knowledge base, but it’s nothing like being here, where what you learn is integrated with real in field experience.

I’ve been an apprentice for just over two years and have been provided experience in every area of ACS which has been brilliant. It’s covered everything from highways, further maths and typography to landscaping and structural mechanics – the latter being my personal favourite.

A passion for drawing

Structural mechanics has been eye-opening in showing how a building is designed from start to finish, how it acts against gravity and how integral maths is to creating it. It allowed me to get really hands on which is when I feel I’m at my best. I absolutely love drawing and whilst I appreciate the sophistication of the computer programmes we use, I could sit and draw on paper for hours, it absorbs me when I’m creating the intricacies of a building.

A supportive environment

ACS is a great place to work, and I was really struck by the lack of hierarchy when I joined. As the eldest apprentice I was a little nervous, but everyone is here to do their best and work together, it’s a great environment to be in. I’ve never felt undervalued, and I was surprised and happy to be involved in meetings with people at all levels; there’s a really personal feeling about it with everyone encouraged to be involved and I really appreciate that. I can be in the canteen next to the MD or Senior Directors and they’ll always have a nice chat with you, it’s very welcoming and encouraging.

Now that I've passed my EPA I’m eager to build on everything I’ve learnt and am intending to continue with levels 4, 5 and 6 through an apprenticeship degree. I’d describe myself as pro-active, I really want to learn everything I can and know what I’m talking about in all areas of the business, even if that’s not what I end up specialising in. I think it’s really important to have a basic understanding of all the departments and how they all fit within the process - construction is a vast subject and there’s so much to learn and I’m keen to widen my horizon with product knowledge. For me there’s nowhere better than ACS to learn it and I hope to continue my career here.