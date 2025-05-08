International career move to Huddersfield for Theek

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

35-year-old Theekshana Kotuwegoda has made an 8,000 mile career move from Sri Lanka in the Indian Ocean to brand licensing house Hela Brands in Huddersfield.

Formerly part of the strategic planning and merchandising division at Colombo-based Hela Apparel Holdings, Theek has joined colleagues at Hela’s UK office in Paddock, Huddersfield for a new role as accounts administrator.

Working with Hela’s fast growing UK team, Theek will gain new experience helping to manage and develop Hela’s independent customer base in the UK and Europe, working with clients to understand their different needs and ensure Hela’s exciting licensed clothing collections reach them on time for retail sale.

Theek primarily made the move to the UK to support his wife who is undertaking a medical degree in London but is excited to learn more about Hela Brands UK operations and the many different licensed brands that it represents within its portfolio.

Image shows Theekshana Kotuwegoda at Hela Brands

He said: “I’m looking forward to gaining further knowledge and experience about the world of licensed brands, from initial concept and development to production and retail, to enhance my overall understanding of the supply chain.

“In Sri Lanka I was involved in the sourcing of raw materials and initial manufacturing side of the chain, and here in the UK I will learn more about the creative side of the brand development, how the designs come to life and are supplied to different retail outlets.

“I am really enjoying life here in the UK, especially in Huddersfield which is a calm place to live and very friendly. There’s a fantastic and very welcoming culture in the UK office and I immediately felt part of the team which has helped me settle in and get up to speed with my new role really fast.”

CEO at Hela Brands Ray Evans added: “We are delighted to have Theek join us here in Huddersfield. He brings a wealth of experience from his role in Sri Lanka and has made a great start already working with some of our major brands and retail partners on current licensed collections.”

When not working, Theek enjoys regular trips to London to visit his wife and explore the UK. He also loves to listen to music, play guitar and watch a great game of cricket.

With its head office in Huddersfield, an international distribution centre in Biggleswade and showrooms in London and Germany, Hela Brands is a market leader in the design, sourcing, distribution and promotion of high profile consumer brands, delivering strong brand identities, outstanding product ranges and navigating changing consumer trends in UK and international markets. For further information visit www.helabrands.com.