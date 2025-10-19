Planet Soph is a one-woman fashion brand created by University of Leeds and Leeds Beckett alumnus Sophie Nancy | Planet Soph

Sophie Nancy describes her fashion brand Planet Soph as inclusive, sustainable, and fun. Her designs have been worn by singers such as Dodie, Rachel Chinouriri, and Beebadobee and they’ve garnered over 140,000 likes on TikTok. However, before Planet Soph reached this success, it started as a student side hustle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sophie hadn’t ever used a sewing machine until she worked at an American summer camp in 2019. When she returned to her fine art degree at the University of Leeds, she decided to buy her own and start making clothes. When the COVID lockdown struck just a few months later, creating Planet Soph was a cure to lockdown boredom.

Sophie said: “I came back home and I couldn’t sit still. I thought this is the perfect time to start something.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I started by making clothes on Depop where I was upcycling pieces and then it just spiralled from there.”

Planet Soph is designed to make fashion fun, sustainable, and inclusive | Planet Soph

Experiences styling at a student fashion show and an internship for brand Vin + Omi during London Fashion Week, gave Sophie an introduction to the fashion industry. Yet, it was her Master’s Degree in Fashion at Leeds Beckett University that saw her own brand develop it’s unique identity.

Sophie said: “I used my brand as my coursework which was really helpful because my tutors taught me how to grow it, especially from the branding and marketing side.

“I made a mini collection and photographed it and that photography collection was part of my uni work which got me set off on the right foot.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophie started Project Soph as a cure to lockdown boredom shortly after learning how to use a sewing machine | Project Soph

Planet Soph designs are quirky statement pieces created to make an impact. From pirate pants to tartan cinch skirts, jester shirts to ribbon tracksuits, each piece communicates that fashion should ultimately be fun.

As well as this, it is important to Sophie that Planet Soph is both environmentally conscious and accessible to a wide range of customers. Therefore, clothes are created on a made-to-order basis to reduce fabric waste and many can be ordered as custom size to fit the consumer exactly how they want.

Sophie said: “I make it really obvious that no matter people’s gender, size, religion, whatever, you can wear Planet Soph.”

Planet Soph has resonated with many, leading to the brand gaining 7,000 followers. It’s also gained celebrity attention as designs have been seen worn by Beebadoobee for her 2022 UK and Ireland Tour and in music videos I’m Fine by Dodie and I’m Not Perfect by Rachel Chinouriri.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planet Soph designed looks worn by singer Beebadoobee on her 2022 UK and Ireland Tour | Planet Soph

Planet Soph is a one-woman made fashion brand, however Sophie credits her family with supporting her to make it possible.

She said: “My parents have put up with me working from home with loads of threads and fabric throughout their house.

“And then my grandma when she was around, I used to sit and tell her what I was doing every week. She’d write it in her notebook so when her friends would call her she’d tell them what I’d done.”

In a short time frame, Planet Soph has grown from strength to strength. She’s collaborated with charity shop Crisis to upcycle donations to sell in their Brick Lane shop, she’s staged her own fashion show attended by over 100 people, and she even regularly runs upcycling workshops with fellow sustainable fashion business NotJustTrash as a way to showcase that clothes can have a long lifespan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2023, Planet Soph staged a fashion show attended by over 100 people | Planet Soph

Sophie attributes her success so far to her determination and she believes this is the trait you need to make a start in the fashion industry.

Sophie said: “The main thing that you need is determination - you might not have the money to buy a sewing machine, but if you've got the confidence to go and talk to someone that has got one that you can borrow and that's the place to begin.

“I was once given some advice which said, you don't always need to be the best. You just need to be the last one standing, which has really stuck in my head because it's all about perseverance.

“I’d say just make something. It doesn't have to be good but just make anything. That’ll prove your capable and spark your next idea.”

To shop Planet Soph designs visit their website.