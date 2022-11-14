An Infinity Metals Limited employee was operating a crocodile shear when he leant over the machine while it was in motion to clear metal and caught his right hand in the machine, the Health and Safety Executive found. This led to the worker suffering an amputation to four of his fingers.

The incident occurred at Vickerdale Works in Pudsey on March 27, 2020. Infinity Metals Limited pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2 (1) of the Health & Safety at Work etc Act of 1974 and was fined £26,680. The business was ordered to pay prosecution costs of £7,005.50 at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on November 9.

HSE inspector Darian Dundas said: “This incident could so easily have been avoided by simply maintaining the machinery in good working order, ensuring that the correct control measures were present, and ensuring that safe working practices were adhered too.”