It follows their arrests on Tuesday evening after a silver Volkswagen Scirocco failed to stop for police when requested and was subsequently involved in a collision with a Nissan Juke in Richardshaw Lane.

Samuel Best, aged 25, of Wellstone Drive, Bramley, has been charged with dangerous driving and possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

Joshua Standing, aged 19, of Rossefield Approach, Bramley, has been charged with two counts of possession of cocaine with intent to supply, with the additional charge relating to a road traffic collision involving an electric motorbike in Pudsey on October 30.

The two men were set to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court.