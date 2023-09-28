The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has released its 51st edition of the Good Beer Guide.

The Guide, which surveys 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, is the definitive beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints in the nation’s pubs. As well as covering 396 of the very best pubs across Leeds and Yorkshire, it keeps track of brewery numbers, and notes a net loss of 13 breweries in the region.

The story is the same across the UK, as although the Guide records 82 new breweries, 142 have closed. CAMRA is campaigning for more support for the Government to protect local businesses, in the wake of a cost-of-business crisis and the constant pressure of fuel bills.

We got a sneak peak of the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2024, and have pulled together the top 14 pubs in Leeds city centre – and what experts had to say about them.

For the full list of Leeds pubs recommended in the edition, order The Good Beer Guide 2024 on the CAMRA website.

Bankers Cat 29 Boar Lane. "A sumptuous yet traditional feel is created by the use of mahogany and leather in the seating area, which wraps itself nearly all the way round the bar."

Duck & Drake 43 Kirkgate. "Fine example of a two-roomed Victorian corner pub retaining some original features. There is usually at least one dark beer available."

Friends of Ham 4-8 New Station Street. "Modern bar and charcuterie which features a wide range of interesting beers for all tastes on its modern-style scaffolded bar."