Ilkley Butcher scoops top accolades at national awards

Lishman’s of Ilkley win the ‘Masterclass in Meat Display’ award and Three Golds for its Steak, Game & Ham Hock Terrine

Ilkley butcher, Lishman’s of Ilkley has scooped a prestigious national award at this year’s Smithfield Awards, announced at Butchers’ Hall in London.

One of ten artisan butchers from across the UK to be crowned top of their class, Lishman’s won the Masterclass in Meat Display award for its counter display which features a standalone charcuterie display and butchers’ display window featuring a Himalayan salt wall. Judges commended its ‘brilliant use of colour, artisanal presentation and beautiful products’.

The coveted Masterclass in Meat Display Award was presented to Lishman’s by Prof John Gilliland OBE DSc, a renowned authority on sustainable agriculture and food security.

Organised by the Q Guild of Butchers, the awards which have run for more than 30 years, also recognise and reward the UK’s finest craft butchery products including sausages, bacon, burgers, steak, game products, BBQ products and more.

Lishman’s was awarded three Gold awards - the highest possible rating from the Guild - for its Boston Rib in the Best Butchers Steak category, for its Ham Hock Terrine in the Al Fresco Dining category and it’s Pheasant Paupiette in the Speciality Game category. The butcher also received Silver awards for its Thick Champion Sausage and Yorkshire Bratwurst.

Lishman’s employee Jack Harrison was also shortlisted for this year’s Q Guild Young Butcher of the Year Award - a category open to all aged under 24 and designed to recognise and reward the UK’s up and coming talent who represent the very future of the industry. Described as ‘a genuine asset to the business’, Jack earned his nomination through ‘his popularity with customers and his dependability, versatility, drive, pride and warmth’.

Emma Lishman of Lishman’s said: ‘We are delighted to have won the Masterclass in Meat Display. The team are really passionate about showcasing the products we offer in an appealing display, highlighting our dry aged heritage breed beef particularly in our window. It’s great for the team that this has been recognised with such a prestigious award.”

Gordon Wallace, Q Guild Manager said: “A key factor that sets the independent butcher apart from the supermarket is the counter display. Thoughtfully arranged and artisanal in presentation, it showcases specialty cuts, freshness, and authenticity - subtly yet powerfully conveying expertise, knowledge, and trustworthiness. Judges were highly impressed with Lishman’ of Ilkley’s counter which offers a vibrant balance between tradition and modern appeal.

“Being nominated for our Young Butcher of the Year award is a fantastic accolade for Jack. The award highlights the skill, passion, and fresh thinking of young butchers, reinforcing confidence that the future of our craft is in capable hands.”

From a strong farming family, David Lishman embarked on a career in butchery with a single shop in 1986. Lishman’s of Ilkley went onto launch their now nationally-renowned charcuterie arm in 2010 and the business is currently run by David alongside his daughter, Emma. In 2022 the store was completely refurbished featuring a standalone charcuterie display section and butchers’ display window featuring a Himalayan salt wall containing bricks that create the perfect environment for dry-ageing beef and maximising its flavour. Lishman’s of Ilkley deliver nationwide. https://www.lishmansbutchers.co.uk/