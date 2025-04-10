Identity Consult launches IC Development - accelerating housing delivery in Yorkshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Identity Consult (IC), the independent development and construction consultancy with offices in York, has announced the launch of IC Development, a new service designed to support Yorkshire’s housebuilders and residential developers with bespoke development management services.

The new venture demonstrates IC’s commitment to addressing the growing housing shortage across the UK by streamlining and accelerating the delivery of much-needed homes. It will bolster IC’s prominent portfolio of housing work in Yorkshire to date, including Saxton Lane for WDH – one of the UK’s largest social housing providers operating.

IC Development will build on this work across Yorkshire. The venture is headed by Russell Gallagher, an experienced development professional who joined the business in 2021, alongside newly appointed housing professional Clive Durkin. Durkin said: “My career has been dedicated to this sector, and I’m thrilled to be joining IC Development. In my career I have worked with housing associations and developers, delivering successful housing projects. I’m excited to transfer those skills to this new role, helping our clients in Yorkshire take developments seamlessly from concept to completion. We can’t wait to get started.”

The new service is designed to address key obstacles in the housing development process, including resource gaps and recruitment issues that often delay progress – thus accelerating developments in the region. The team’s flexible approach allows for the provision of interim development managers and tailored support to keep projects on track. Gallagher added: “The housing shortage is a longstanding and growing issue for Yorkshire and beyond; we aim to address bottlenecks in the development process with this service.

Russell Gallagher, Clive Durkin, Alex Atkinson and Andrew Booth

“Our flexible model means we can quickly parachute our team in, whether it’s for short-term support or longer-term involvement, ensuring that developments are delivered on time and to a high standard.

“By working closely with the region’s housebuilders, local authorities, and housing associations, we can play a significant role in meeting the demand for new homes.”

IC Development’s expertise covers every stage of the development lifecycle, including development appraisals, accessing funding, and securing land-led opportunities through a partnership with Andrew Booth of A&D Asset Release to offer a ‘site finding’ service to identify and secure development sites to assist clients to deliver these new homes. Andrew, who brings extensive experience across residential development from senior positions across the public and private sector and a track record of identifying and securing planning approvals for housing development opportunities, said: “I am excited about this partnership with Identity Consult and being able to work with their team to support clients old and new navigate their way through the land planning and legal process. The Government’s policy to deliver growth through the delivery of new housing provides the most supportive environment in a generation to deliver new homes. It is clear that the public sector will be pivotal in delivering high quality homes in the right places for those most in need and our experience and ability to bring together public and private sector partners means that we are perfectly placed to support clients at this unparallelled time.”

The team also offers ongoing support after project completion, including sales services. Durkin added: “Complex processes like funding applications and development appraisals can be major hurdles, but our meticulous approach ensures that submissions are right the first time, saving time and preventing delays. We’re here to help our clients overcome these challenges and deliver homes that are so urgently needed.”

IC Development’s client base already includes organisations such as South Lakes Housing in Cumbria, with the team aiming to expand its services across both private and affordable housing markets.

With a focus on fostering collaboration and maintaining a client-centric approach, IC Development’s mission is to ensure the successful delivery of housing developments while supporting the growth of local economies. For further information about IC Development, contact [email protected]