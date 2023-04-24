Huge new Flannels store could open in old Debenhams Leeds building after student flats plans abandoned
A huge new store looks set to take over the Leeds city centre building once occupied by Debenhams after plans for student flats on the site were abandoned.
Department store chain Debenhams closed its Briggate site on May 15 2021 – the same day that its 27 other remaining stores also shut for good. In September that year, Orchard Street Investment Management won planning permission for a scheme to redevelop the building that included accommodation for 124 students.
Since the YEP reported about construction teams moving onto the site last week, Frasers Group has confirmed that it intends to take over the building as the new home for its luxury fashion retailer Flannels. Alternative plans that would allow this to take place were submitted to the council last month but are yet to be approved.
Flannels already has a presence in the city centre, with a store in the Vicar Lane area of the Victoria Quarter. The move to Briggate would allow for the creation of one of its flagship stores, following in the footsteps of similar developments in Sheffield, Leicester and Liverpool. Cardiff and Gateshead were also identified as sites for flagship stores last year.
Flannels chief executive Michael Murray said: “Our plans to expand with a series of new experience-orientated flagships, demonstrates how we’re doubling down on our commitment to ‘new luxury’ and bringing world-class experiences to untapped markets. Our expansion plans not only demonstrate the confidence we have in our strategy, but they also show our continued belief in the future of the UK’s high streets, which through our stores, we aim to re-ignite.”
Permission is being sought for a series of alterations including the creation of a gym at the lower ground level and “food and drink offerings” on the ground and fourth floor levels. There would also be a full refurbishment of the external facades and minor changes at the fourth floor level, including re-positioning of a modern glazed extension. The application also requests permission for security shutters to entrances and internally mounted security shutters to the shop windows. A target date for a decision by council officers has been set as May 4.