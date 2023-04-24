Since the YEP reported about construction teams moving onto the site last week, Frasers Group has confirmed that it intends to take over the building as the new home for its luxury fashion retailer Flannels. Alternative plans that would allow this to take place were submitted to the council last month but are yet to be approved.

Flannels already has a presence in the city centre, with a store in the Vicar Lane area of the Victoria Quarter. The move to Briggate would allow for the creation of one of its flagship stores, following in the footsteps of similar developments in Sheffield, Leicester and Liverpool. Cardiff and Gateshead were also identified as sites for flagship stores last year.

How the former Debenhams building in Leeds will look if Flannels is granted permission to make alterations. Picture: Argent Design Limited

Flannels chief executive Michael Murray said: “Our plans to expand with a series of new experience-orientated flagships, demonstrates how we’re doubling down on our commitment to ‘new luxury’ and bringing world-class experiences to untapped markets. Our expansion plans not only demonstrate the confidence we have in our strategy, but they also show our continued belief in the future of the UK’s high streets, which through our stores, we aim to re-ignite.”