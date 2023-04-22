Debenhams Leeds: Work begins at old department store to create new student flats complete with wellness courtyard
Hoardings have gone up around the old Debenhams building in Leeds city centre as construction teams move onto the site.
The department store chain had been a familiar sight on high streets up and down the country for 243 years when it closed its last 28 stores for good on May 15 in 2021. Among them was the huge store in Briggate, which is now poised for redevelopment.
Orchard Street Investment Management won planning permission from Leeds City Council in September 2021 for a scheme that includes accommodation for 124 students. There will be 90 studio flats and 17 dual-occupancy studios, termed “twodios” – effectively one room with two double beds. Other features of the scheme include four communal areas and a new “courtyard wellness garden” to be created in the centre of the building from the second floor up. There will also be a smaller communal roof terrace, two lounges and a study room.
The basement, ground and first floors will offer around 45,000 sq ft of retail space. Due for completion in the second half of this year, the work will preserve the listed building’s architecture while adding a fifth floor, redeveloping the fourth floor and comprehensively refurbishing the interior. An earlier report prepared by planning officers said it would “bring active use to an important historic building and would add to the vibrancy and vitality to the area.”
Similar work recently began on the former House of Fraser store, also in Briggate. It is due to be demolished and replaced with a 10-storey block that will provide accommodation for 369 university students as well as shops on the ground and basement floors.