The department store chain had been a familiar sight on high streets up and down the country for 243 years when it closed its last 28 stores for good on May 15 in 2021. Among them was the huge store in Briggate, which is now poised for redevelopment.

Orchard Street Investment Management won planning permission from Leeds City Council in September 2021 for a scheme that includes accommodation for 124 students. There will be 90 studio flats and 17 dual-occupancy studios, termed “twodios” – effectively one room with two double beds. Other features of the scheme include four communal areas and a new “courtyard wellness garden” to be created in the centre of the building from the second floor up. There will also be a smaller communal roof terrace, two lounges and a study room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The basement, ground and first floors will offer around 45,000 sq ft of retail space. Due for completion in the second half of this year, the work will preserve the listed building’s architecture while adding a fifth floor, redeveloping the fourth floor and comprehensively refurbishing the interior. An earlier report prepared by planning officers said it would “bring active use to an important historic building and would add to the vibrancy and vitality to the area.”

The former Debenhams building in Briggate is due to be redeveloped, with the upper floors being turned into student accommodation.