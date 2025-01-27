HSL Chairs triumphs at Yorkshire and Humberside Family Business Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Family furniture firm, HSL Chairs, has won two prestigious accolades at the renowned Yorkshire & Humberside Family Business Awards.

The company won the Manufacturing Excellence Award as well as the much coveted Judges’ Award.

The Manufacturing Excellence Award recognises the legacy of innovation and ingenuity. It pays tribute to the profound heritage of superb manufacturing within the region, honouring family businesses across diverse sectors and scales. From traditional industries to cutting-edge technologies, this award spotlights those who exemplify innovation, precision and unwavering commitment to quality as well as dedication to pushing boundaries, fostering growth and shaping the future of manufacturing.

The Judges’ Award is an incredible special achievement. You cannot enter the Judges’ Award, it is only given to one company on the night, with the judges agreeing on the family business that has both impressed and inspired.

From L to R Ben Waters, Lydia Burrows, Leanne Eastwood, Debra Burrows and William Burrows

Lydia Burrows, third generation family member and Associate Director of Marketing

at HSL Chairs, says: “We are thrilled to be recognised among such an inspiring group of family businesses in Yorkshire. Our achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of all those at HSL.”

The Yorkshire & Humberside Family Business Awards celebrate the remarkable achievements of family-owned organisations across the region. From entrepreneurs to industry experts and leaders, the 300+ guests at the ceremony honour the innovation, resilience and success of Yorkshire and Humberside’s finest family businesses.

Co-founders, Dave Clarkson and Sue Howorth, conclude: “We always aim to create an unforgettable experience, and hosting the awards in Leeds this year added something truly special. The incredible turnout of family businesses and their supporters was a testament to the strength of the community. We’re so grateful to everyone who joined us to celebrate the achievements of these truly fantastic businesses.”

