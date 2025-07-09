Howarth's spotlight growth and client success

Howarths, the people consultancy specialising in legal, safety and growth services, has welcomed a trio of team members to its growth and client success divisions.

Taking the role of Client Relationship Executive is Basit Mossa. Part of the client success team, Basit joins Howarths from Zenith Vehicle Intelligent Solutions where he held the role of Senior Executive, Compliance Manager.

Basit comments: “Howarths is a dynamic and fast-paced business, which I am excited to be a part of. I’m looking forward to keeping up with new legislation so that we can keep abreast of the changing landscape and client needs.”

Client Relationship Executive, Basit Mossa is pictured with Bev Healy, Business Support Administrator.

Joining Howarths as HR Growth Partner is Sophie Metcalf, who will be working with clients to support their growth through strategic people practices.

Sophie, who previously held an internal Head of HR role, comments: “Through Howarths, I am looking forward to helping clients who operate within different industries, each with their own challenges and opportunities.

“This is a consultative role that will draw upon all of my experience and also the skills that may not have been required in my previous position. It is certainly an exciting time for me and I’m looking forward to seeing our business and clients grow.”

With more than 40 years of working as an office manager, Bev Healy has taken the position of Business Support Administrator. A varied role, she will help individuals from across the business, while also supporting Howarths Foundation.

Gavin Howarth, CEO atHowarths, comments: “We are proud to welcome Basit, Sophie and Bev to our team. They bring a great deal of experience to our business and each will play a vital role in how we operate and also in how we support our clients.

“Although they each have very different roles, their approach and passion for what they do matches exactly what we look for at Howarths – a genuine desire to deliver great things for colleagues and clients.”