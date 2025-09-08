Howarths Partnership delivers a tasty award win for Carrs Pasties

Howarths, the people consultancy specialising in legal, safety and growth services, is celebrating after its services were attributed to helping Carrs Pasties win the Best Culture Change accolade for large businesses at the recent Good Employment Charter Awards.

Joe Carr, Managing Director at Carrs Pasties, explains: “There is no doubt that our partnership with Howarths has supported our growth, which has seen us increase our team from 80 to 140 employees in just five years.

“Despite achieving growth so quickly, our culture is thriving. This, in part, is due to the fun, engaging and rewarding work environment that the team at Howarths has helped us to create.

“This is a special partnership that has enhanced our employee brand, achieved a culture change award and importantly is helping us to stand out in what is a very demanding market.”

(Left to right): Joseph Carr – Managing Director at Carrs, Katie Fletcher – Senior HR Growth Partner at Howarths, Sara Carr – HR Manager at Carrs.

Katie Fletcher, Senior HR Growth Partnerat Howarths, adds: “Huge congratulations to Carrs Pasties for receiving such a prestigious award.

“Year-on-year, our support for Carrs Pasties has developed as the business has grown. High-growth and strategic support have been integral to this, alongside work in employee relations, policies and procedures.

“During this time, Joe and his leadership team have prioritised their colleagues. They have worked incredibly hard to develop confident leaders, improve employee relations and foster a rewarding work culture. Their approach and commitment are commendable, and we thank them for allowing us to support them on their incredible journey.”

Howarths is a family-run business that specialises in providing HR, Employment Law and Health and Safety advice services and support for SMEs across all industries. For more information about the business, please visit: howarths-uk.com and for regular updates, please follow: @Howarths on LinkedIn.