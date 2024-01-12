Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Helen Sykes Fashion, a ladies’ clothing shop in Armley, shut on January 6.

Three generations of women have run the independent business since it was founded more than four decades ago, and they’ve been part of countless milestones and special occasions for women in Leeds and beyond.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Helen Sykes and her twin daughters, Carolynn Dickinson and Ann Wray, founded the business in 1979 and opened their longstanding shop in Stanningley Road soon after.

Ann’s daughter, Natalie Jackson, was six months old at the time and grew up playing in the shop with her brother and cousin, before working on a Saturday as a teenager and then running the business with her grandma, mum and aunt.

From helping a mother-of-the-bride choose a dress they’ve spent 10 years saving up for, to picking out entire wardrobes for regular customers each season, the family were praised for their exemplary service.

Natalie told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “It’s genuine service, we enjoy looking after people - it’s not a chore. I love to find something that all these different figures look and feel amazing in.

Natalie Jackson at Helen Sykes Fashions in Armley, which has now closed after 44 years in business (Photo by Bruce Rollinson/National World)

“It’s wonderful, and you’re with somebody for the best times of their lives. You can’t ask for anything more than that.”

But the Helen Sykes journey has, for now, come to an end, as injury and family commitments made it impossible to keep going.

Helen was still giving advice on buying right up until her death in 2017 - Natalie would take round photographers for her grandma’s opinions, which she said were “always right”. Sadly, Carolynn died three years later, just as the pandemic took hold.

Natalie said: “We were closed for eight months out of 12, and our clothes aren’t something you can sell online.

"They’re very expensive and ladies want to try them on, they want that experience of coming in, seeing something and falling in love with it. They don’t need it, they want it. You just can’t trade like that online.

“But our loyal customers still came and still supported us - and we survived Covid. It’s not been the easiest few years, for fashion and retail as a whole, but we’ve had a successful season and it’s been wonderful.”

Helen Sykes at her 80th birthday party in 2007 with her twin daughters Carolynn Dickinson and daughter Ann Wray (Photo by Natalie Jackson/Bruce Rollinson)

Natalie and Ann continued to run the business, announcing in October that they were relocating the shop. But things didn’t go to plan - their new site was a three-month renovation project, and Ann had a fall and was badly injured.

With two young children and her husband’s large business to juggle, Natalie made the decision to close Helen Sykes.

“It’s been the toughest decision that I’ve ever had to make,” Natalie said. “But I know that to go ahead would be to sacrifice time with my children.

“A lot of ladies are very upset - you get to know people. I know ladies whose daughters now come into the shop, and I’ve known them since I was little. I’ve grown up with their families.