Helen Sykes Fashions, a family run independent ladieswear boutique established in 1979, announced the decision to leave their Leeds home of 37 years on their Instagram account.

Located on Stanningley Road in Armley, the historic Victorian building is laid out over two floors, featuring impressive showroom and retail space which span the full width of the building. The building is now up for sale with Simon Blyth Estate Agents at a starting price of £550,000.

Posting on Instagram, Helen Sykes Fashions said: “As many of you already know, we are relocating. We are selling our beautiful Victorian property, which has been our fantastic home for the last 37 years. Originally built and used as a Co-op for over 40 years, it was then bought by Hamilton Ross furniture in the 1960s, who were the only other occupants before it became the iconic home of Helen Sykes Fashions in 1987.

Helen Sykes Fashions announced the decision to leave their Leeds home of 37 years on their Instagram account. Picture: Rightmove

“We are very confident that the next occupant(s) will be as just successful in this ideal location as we have been. As for our new home….. we will announce the location in the very near future *watch this space.”