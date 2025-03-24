Having a wheely good time - tricycle brand Jorvik celebrates more than 200% growth

Leading electric tricycle retailer, Jorvik Tricycles is celebrating continued success with £3.2 million annual turnover.

Founded in 2014 by James Walker, Jorvik Tricycles has grown from humble beginnings, with tricycles being made in James' living room in York, to a multi-million-pound retailer that has supported more than 30,000 customers globally.

Following the business’s 10th anniversary last year, Jorvik looks ahead to the next decade with a focus on expanding across Europe and the south of England. Through strategic restructuring of the management team and continued research and development, the retailer aims for a 15 percent growth in 2025, driven by a UK and EU stockist expansion, a new mobility range, and the opening of a second bespoke UK showroom.

James Walker, Founder and MD of Jorvik Tricycles discusses the business growth: “We’re starting 2025 with big plans. The last ten years have been an exceptional journey - from starting as a passion project to help my father in his battle with Parkinson’s, the growth and interest from the public has been greater than we ever anticipated.

“It’s been incredible to see first-hand how our Jorvik tricycles can improve peoples lives and provide them with increased independence. As we look forward to the next ten years and our vision for growth, we hope to continue to bring more choice and styles to the market, providing people of all abilities with the physical and mental benefits of cycling.”

With a growing customer base in the south of England, the retailer sets its sights on a new bespoke showroom and indoor test-track by summer 2025. Commenting on the new showroom, James added: “Our customer and the Jorvik community are at the heart of everything we do and plan. Our goal is to help get people outside and enjoy their independence, our exciting new range and expansion plans for 2025 will play a huge role in achieving that objective.

“Launching a new expertly designed mobility range and a second showroom is a huge milestone for Jorvik Tricycles. We know from past experiences that our customers love to try the full range before they buy- our new showroom will be the perfect space for our customers in the south of England to do just that.”

At the end of 2024, the business also welcomed a new Chief Operations Officer, Matt Lindon, in a strategic move to prepare the business for growth and redefine and develop procedures.

Commenting on his appointment, Matt said: “I am thrilled to join a company that has such big ambitions for the future. Jorvik has already had an incredible journey underpinned by a motivational story. I’m looking forward to working with the team in such a pivotal role to plan and deliver their future growth plans.”

Throughout the businesses path to growth, valued customer service has remained front and centre for the brand, with more than 60 percent of all sales from one-to-one consultations. This customer focused approach underpins the retailer's plans for 2025 and beyond.

As Jorvik looks to expand across Europe with further stockists and develop and launch a brand-new mobility range, customer service and supporting people of all abilities to enjoy the freedom of cycling will remain the focus.

To find out more about Jorvik Tricycles and explore the full range, please visit: https://jorviktricycles.com/

To discuss stocking Jorvik Tricycles, please email: [email protected]