Havana Club: Wakefield nightclub that shut its doors nine years ago reopens following significant investment
Havana Club, located in Albion Court, will begin trading once again on Friday, June 7.
A Wakefield hotspot of the early 2000’s, Havana Club has undergone significant investment to bring an unforgettable nightlife experience to the city once again.
The transformed nightclub has been fully refurbished but some iconic features of the former Havana Club have been kept to bring a sense of nostalgia to the legendary club.
Havana Club now includes four separate zones for partygoers to enjoy. Each zone will feature its own bar and DJ, who will play everything from drum and bass and pop to R&B and summer beats.
Kev Spencer, one of the company directors of Havana Club Ltd, said: “We wanted to bring back the nostalgic spirit and feel of Foundation and Havana to Wakefield, but with a modern design.
“Our four separate areas of the club will bring 30+ jobs to the nightlife industry in Wakefield.
“Wakefield has always been a popular and well-known nightlife destination in Yorkshire and beyond.
“We’re excited to bring back some nostalgia to the town as well as providing a modern venue fit for the future.”
Kicking off the launch party is television personality and rapper Big Narstie. Tickets can be bought via the Fatsoma page.
