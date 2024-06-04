Huge police presence in Wakefield city centre as roads cordoned off after bus passenger 'seriously injured'
West Yorkshire Police say that another vehicle is thought to have been involved in the incident, which happened on Ings Road at around 9.35am.
There are currently road closures in place in the Kirkgate area and motorists are urged to seek alternative routes.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to a report from the ambulance service that a number of people had been injured on a bus after the driver had braked sharply. One passenger on the bus has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
“From enquiries at the scene, it is understood that another as yet unidentified vehicle was also involved.”
Officers have asked any witnesses to get in touch, adding that they believe a number of passengers on the bus may have left before police attended.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 446 of 4 June.