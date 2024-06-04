Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A bus passenger has been seriously injured after the driver had to brake sharply in an incident that has resulted in a large police presence in Wakefield city centre.

West Yorkshire Police say that another vehicle is thought to have been involved in the incident, which happened on Ings Road at around 9.35am.

There are currently road closures in place in the Kirkgate area and motorists are urged to seek alternative routes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A passenger has been seriously injured after a bus had to brake sharply on Ings Road in Wakefield

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to a report from the ambulance service that a number of people had been injured on a bus after the driver had braked sharply. One passenger on the bus has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“From enquiries at the scene, it is understood that another as yet unidentified vehicle was also involved.”

Officers have asked any witnesses to get in touch, adding that they believe a number of passengers on the bus may have left before police attended.