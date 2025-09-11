Harrogate luxury car experts celebrate huge success at prestigious Salon Privé

Apollo Capital has rounded off its hectic summer season in spectacular style by hosting a multi-million pound Hypercar display at this year’s prestigious Salon Privé event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proudly taking their place alongside the cream of motoring excellence, the Harrogate-based team played a central role in this year’s celebrations as the most glamorous automotive show on the global calendar marked its 20th anniversary at Blenheim Palace.

The UK’s leading name in luxury and supercar finance, Apollo Capital was not only named official finance partner for this year’s Salon Privé, they also hosted the Apollo Hypercar Display which showcased some of the rarest, most exclusive, high-powered and high-value cars from around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drawing a crowd of thousands to the elegant setting of the Palace’s South Lawn, the Apollo Hypercar Display was regarded as one of the highlights of the entire five day festival of fast cars, reinforcing Apollo’s reputation as the go-to finance partner for the most discerning collectors and enthusiasts.

Apollo Capital recently played a central role at the Salon Privé event held at Blenheim Palace in Oxford, where millions of pounds worth of luxury and classic cars were showcased.

This year’s Salon Privé was host to a wealth of specialist vehicles with a total estimated value of around £500m. An undoubted highlight of the show – which also included a range of prototypes and Supercars – was the highly prized Ferrari 250 GTO owned by Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason.

The rare classic, of which only 39 were built between 1962 and 1964 was purchased by the musician in 1977 and is now estimated to be worth in excess of £50m.

Apollo’s exhibition of pure power and grace was led by a host of Hypercars, including a Bugatti Chiron, Koenigsegg Jesko and a rare Ferrari SP3 Daytona.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy King, CEO of Apollo Capital Group, said: “Having attended the show many times as a private collector, I always viewed this as the grand finale to the summer’s automotive event season, so we were absolutely delighted to be invited as the official finance partner. The show was the biggest and best yet, showcasing its 20th Anniversary, and I would like to extend a sincere thanks to organisers David and Andrew Bagley.”

David Moss, MD of Apollo Capital Group, said: “This event has always been special, and to be finance partner and responsible for the Hypercar display on the Friday was a huge honour for Apollo. It was a fantastic event and a great opportunity for our clients and contacts to display their amazing cars across the five days.”

The Salon Privé event brings the curtain down on what has been another hugely successful summer of attending classic and luxury car shows across the country, with the Apollo Capital team also playing a key role at the London Concours, as well as attending the Yorkshire Elegance event at Grantley Hall and helping to host the popular Harrogate Concours.

Named Best Specialist Car Finance Provider at the Car Finance Awards in 2024, Apollo Capital operates in a high net-worth market of successful entrepreneurs and serial car collectors, providing tailored finance solutions from £50,000 to £15m.