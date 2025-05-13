Harrogate business offers an escape to the country with series of guided walks

A Harrogate company is offering clients the chance to mix business with pleasure by organising a series of guided hikes around the North Yorkshire Dales.

Taking in the very best of the region’s stunning countryside, the specialist programme of routes has been drawn up by the team at Win Business Solutions and provides an energetic twist to the idea of team bonding, ‘walk and talk’ business meetings or simply a day out with friends.

Designed to suit all levels of fitness and ability, hikes are available for groups of any size and will always be led by one of WIN’s Rambler Association accredited team members – with refreshments, lunch and post-walk thirst quencher included.

Founded by friends and long-time Harrogate businesswomen Karen Winspear and Jen Winterschladen, Win Business Solutions aims to help local firms outsource elements of their day-to-day running, offering agility, flexibility, and experience at a fraction of the cost.

As keen ramblers themselves, the duo are well aware of the benefits associated with being able to swap the confines of the office for a refreshing trek in the country and want to take the fuss out of facilitating such events by offering a complete, bespoke, guided hiking package.

Win Business Solutions Founder and Director, Jen Winterschladen, said: “We are so lucky to have such wonderful countryside on our doorstep and we know from personal experience just how much being outside can clear away the cobwebs and lead to clearer business thinking.

“Our hikes are perfect for anyone wanting to host team bonding events, for business meetings with a difference, or even for injecting some blue-sky thinking into your weekly brain-storming sessions. There is nothing quite like a walk in the country to reinvigorate body and mind.”

And the hikes are not only aimed at local businesses, with groups of friends, parties and community groups all welcome to get in touch and see which of the routes best meets their needs.

Fellow Founder and Director, Karen Winspear, said: “Jen and I have walked many, many miles around our wonderful Harrogate district and across the North Yorkshire Dales. We know that there is something out there suitable for all abilities, and we also understand there are people who are probably keen to give it a go, but don’t really know where to start.

“We aim to take all the fuss away and will organise everything for you. All you need to do is tell us what kind of hike you are looking for and we will organise the rest.”

For more information regarding the hiking packages and Win Business Solutions as a whole, email Jen Winterschladen at [email protected] or call 07949 085824.