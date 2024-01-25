Greggs Leeds: Merrion Street branch issues update after being targeted in burglary
A Greggs branch in Leeds has issued an update after being targeted by burglars.
The bakery on Merrion Street was forced to close after being damaged in the break-in, which police believe happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
West Yorkshire Police launched an investigation and a cordon was erected around the takeaway restaurant on Wednesday. The branch remained closed for the day.
Pictures shared by the owner of the Chilli Shop next door show that the glass windows of the front door had been smashed.
The Greggs branch has now confirmed the damage has been cleared up and it is back open, opening its doors as normal at 6.30am this morning.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police are investigating following a burglary at Greggs in Merrion Street, Leeds which is believed to have occurred at around 3.50am on Wednesday.
"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information which may assist is asked to contact police in Leeds on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting crime reference 13240042748.
"Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online."