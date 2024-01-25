Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The bakery on Merrion Street was forced to close after being damaged in the break-in, which police believe happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

West Yorkshire Police launched an investigation and a cordon was erected around the takeaway restaurant on Wednesday. The branch remained closed for the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictures shared by the owner of the Chilli Shop next door show that the glass windows of the front door had been smashed.

Greggs in Merrion Street was closed on Wednesday after being targeted in a burglary (Photo by Chiilli-Shop/FoodinatiUK)

The Greggs branch has now confirmed the damage has been cleared up and it is back open, opening its doors as normal at 6.30am this morning.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police are investigating following a burglary at Greggs in Merrion Street, Leeds which is believed to have occurred at around 3.50am on Wednesday.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information which may assist is asked to contact police in Leeds on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting crime reference 13240042748.