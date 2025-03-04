GMI Construction reaches topping out stage at Mabgate Campus in Leeds

GMI Construction Group has reached the significant topping out stage on its £27m contract to develop Mabgate Campus, marking a key milestone in the transformation of the former derelict site into a modern educational hub.

The project, commissioned by Luminate Education Group, will deliver 70,000 sq. ft of new learning space, significantly enhancing the teaching and student experience while contributing to the area’s regeneration.

Mabgate Campus is already home to some Leeds City College provision and provides studio space for Leeds Conservatoire - both members of Luminate Education Group.

The new development includes a five-storey campus for University Centre Leeds, a new building for some of Leeds City College’s adult learning provision, and an atrium cafeteria located between the new building and existing converted warehouse space, providing eco-friendly open-plan learning spaces and specially designed classrooms.

The project also involves the refurbishment of Studio 24, an historic arts and events space within a former industrial building. The buildings have been designed with sustainability at their core, with low carbon heating and energy-efficient measures in place.

David Warren, Group Vice Principal of Development at Luminate Education Group, said: “This milestone marks another step forward in our commitment to delivering high-quality learning environments. The new facilities will replace outdated buildings, providing cutting-edge spaces for University Centre Leeds and Leeds City College adult students. Thanks to funding from the Department for Education’s capital transformation programme, we are ensuring that more students and adult learners can access the education and training they need. It’s fantastic to see the project progressing so well.”

Ed Weston, Commercial Director, Yorkshire, at Leeds-headquartered GMI Construction, added: “Reaching the topping out stage at Mabgate is a key milestone in this landmark development. As a Leeds-based company, we are proud to contribute to the regeneration of this area while enhancing the facilities in this space. This investment will create outstanding opportunities for students and deliver lasting benefits to the region.”

GMI Construction began work on the project last year, with initial phases including the partial demolition of existing buildings along Mabgate to make way for the new development.