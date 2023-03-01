Known as ‘Mr Sprinkles’, Rich Myers founded dessert business Get Baked from the kitchen of his home in Leeds in 2011, serving decadent cookies, brownies, cakes, pies and more. Word of the company quickly spread across the city and globally, racking up thousands of followers across its social media platforms due to their humorous posts and food pictures.

Get Baked was forced to alter its best-selling cookies in 2021 because they were covered with sprinkles prohibited in the UK. In a Facebook post at the time, Rich described the decision as “annoying” and said the “utterly sensational” sprinkles were used on their best selling cookie. He went on to launch his own brand of sprinkles, expen$ive – which claim to be the “world’s greatest”.

Now boasting a Headingley takeaway and more than 80,000 followers on Instagram, Rich is launching the first Get Baked cookbook on Thursday. The cookbook includes 40 tasty Get Baked treats, including lemon meringue pie, edible cookie dough, cinnamon ‘toaster’ pastries and birthday truffles.

