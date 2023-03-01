Get Baked cookbook: Founder of Leeds bakery Rich 'Mr Sprinkles' Myers launches first cookbook with 40 recipes
The founder of a Leeds bakery which hit the headlines for ‘Sprinklegate’ has released a new 40-recipe cookbook.
Known as ‘Mr Sprinkles’, Rich Myers founded dessert business Get Baked from the kitchen of his home in Leeds in 2011, serving decadent cookies, brownies, cakes, pies and more. Word of the company quickly spread across the city and globally, racking up thousands of followers across its social media platforms due to their humorous posts and food pictures.
Get Baked was forced to alter its best-selling cookies in 2021 because they were covered with sprinkles prohibited in the UK. In a Facebook post at the time, Rich described the decision as “annoying” and said the “utterly sensational” sprinkles were used on their best selling cookie. He went on to launch his own brand of sprinkles, expen$ive – which claim to be the “world’s greatest”.
Now boasting a Headingley takeaway and more than 80,000 followers on Instagram, Rich is launching the first Get Baked cookbook on Thursday. The cookbook includes 40 tasty Get Baked treats, including lemon meringue pie, edible cookie dough, cinnamon ‘toaster’ pastries and birthday truffles.
Written in Rich’s trademark tongue-in-cheek style, the cookbook promises to provide a fun and accessible way for bakers of all abilities to enjoy Get Baked recipes at home. To celebrate the launch of the cookbook, Rich will be signing copies of the cookbook at the Headingley bakery this Saturday, as well as running a competition on Instagram to win a range of prizes up for grabs – including a £50 Get Baked e-gift card.