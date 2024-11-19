Gateley Legal continues growth in Leeds with eight new appointments

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Gateley Legal has welcomed eight legal professionals to its growing Leeds office.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest hires include solicitor Suhaib Arshad and paralegal Kate Pryer, who have joined the residential development team. The commercial dispute resolution team has welcomed senior associate Michael Waugh, solicitor Lauren Quinn-Jaggar and paralegal Lucy Benn while associate Sarfraz Iqbal, solicitor Mat Abiagom and paralegal Thom Chappell have all joined real estate.

These appointments follow on from the recent appointments of newly qualified lawyers Daisy Stewart, Megan Mitchell, and Emma Worthington and trainee solicitors Louise Johnson and Fiona Weatherhead announced back in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Leeds office has grown by 22 per cent since 2022 and currently acts for an impressive portfolio of clients including, amongst others, Carlsberg, Leeds Playhouse, Lidl, Mamas & Papas, Marshalls, Sue Ryder, and 18 of the 20 largest housebuilders in the country, as well as most of the major banks and leading accountancy practices and insolvency practitioners.

Pictured (l to r): Lucy Benn, partner and head of the Leeds office Roger McCourt, Lauren Quinn-Jaggar, Michael Waugh, Kate Pryer, Suhaib Arshad, Mat Abiagom, Sarfraz Iqbal and Thom Chappell

Roger McCourt, partner and head of the Leeds office, said: “We are delighted to welcome a further eight new starters to our Leeds office. We are winning new work and clients all the time, and the latest additions are a major boost to three of our largest teams in Leeds.

“Investing in new talent is important to the long-term growth of our Leeds office, and I am very pleased that our reputation and track record in nurturing and developing our lawyers means we are able to continue attracting talented professionals, and great people, who will help shape the future of the business.”