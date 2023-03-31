Leeds residents were left devastated last month when it was announced that the famous ice cream van – which has become a staple of the site – was to leave for good.

There has been a Mr Whippy van operating in Roundhay Park for over 25 years, but downsizing of the business means this will no longer be the case.

As Mr Whippy prepares to leave the park for the final time tonight, he is saying “thank you” to the Roundhay locals with a day of special offers.

Mr Whippy prepares to leave the park for the final time tonight. Picture: Tony Johnson

Posting on social media, the team at Mr Whippy Leeds said: “Freebie Friday. Ripple cone or Vegan Whippy available from 11am to 5pm on our last day of trading at Roundhay Park as a special thank you to all our lovely customers over the past 25 years. Thank you.”

Announcing the closure last month, the team described the decision as being “with a heavy heart” but one forced as the business looks to “take things a little easier”.

Mr Whippy said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank Leeds City Council, friends of Roundhay Park and everyone from the bottom of our hearts for your loyal custom and friendship over the past 25 years.”