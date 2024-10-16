Family-run fish and chip shop embarks on expansion with backing from NatWest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hetty & Betty, home to ‘The Whitby Fish and Chips Afternoon Tea’ embarks on expansion with £25,000 backing from NatWest.

Hetty & Betty, a family-run restaurant in the heart of Whitby, North Yorkshire, has received a business loan of £25,000 from NatWest.

Lois Kirtlan, Founder and Director of Hetty & Betty dreamt of running a business, and after accumulating 17 years of hospitality experience, took the leap and established Hetty & Betty, named after her daughter Harriett, in 2018.

Famous for its unique Fish and Chip Afternoon Tea, family-run Hetty & Betty is an award-winning local restaurant and wedding venue. The £25,000 business loan has enabled significant investment in the wedding venue, with renovations to maintain the stunning Georgian Ballroom, which has hosted weddings and functions since 1928. Extending the business’ wedding offering will also increase local employment, with roles ranging from managerial to junior positions as the business continues to grow. Building on their Whitby heritage, the business is eager to expand its presence across Yorkshire, with ambitions to scale the brand to build a regional restaurant chain.

The business has also benefitted hugely from Lois’ involvement in the NatWest Accelerator, a programme which supports and empowers UK entrepreneurs to scale their business to the next level through coaching and bespoke support. The Accelerator programme has provided opportunity to upskill Hetty & Betty’s management staff, network with a host of local businesses and bolster business connections within the area.

Lois Kirtlan, Founder and Director of Hetty & Betty said: “Having been a personal banking customer for more than 20 years and a business customer since 2018, the support from NatWest has been invaluable.

“The business loan we have received is critical to the continued growth of Hetty & Betty, as it’s ultimately growing the business that has allowed us to continue offsetting the inflationary pressures within the hospitality industry.”

As the biggest bank for start-ups in Great Britain[i] NatWest is backing entrepreneurs more than ever before through the Accelerator programme. The next cohort into the programme starts in March but you can register your interest here.

Lois also encouraged others businesses to apply for the Accelerator and said: “Go for it, you’ll get out of it whatever you’re prepared to put in. The sessions are hugely motivating, you gain practical advice that can be easily implemented day to day, as well as bigger inspiration for business growth.” Jack Sadler Relationship Manager at NatWest said: “The business loan for Hetty & Betty builds on a long-standing relationship, at a time that is very exciting for the business’ trajectory within the region.

“We admire the team’s continued commitment to the local community, through endorsing Yorkshire heritage and sourcing from local suppliers, as well as their involvement in the wider community. This funding serves to enable continued growth within the region as Hetty & Betty move from strength to strength – we’re excited to see what’s next for the business.”