EY appoints new Leeds Office Managing Partner

EY has appointed Kate Jarman as the firm’s new Leeds Office Managing Partner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kate has more than 20 years of experience and will be responsible for leading a team of around 500 people to serve EY clients across the region. Kate takes over the role from Tim West, who has been the Leeds Office Managing Partner since July 2022. Tim will be focusing on his client serving role as a Tax Partner in EY’s Business Tax Services team and other national roles.

Originally from Liverpool, Kate’s career at EY started with an internship before she went on to join the firm as a graduate in the Leeds Audit practice. Kate was promoted to Partner in October 2020 and has led the Leeds Audit business for the last four years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate has a broad range of experience in the retail, energy, consumer products and manufacturing sectors. She has worked with some of Yorkshire’s largest businesses, as well as UK-listed companies and private equity-backed businesses.

Kate Jarman, EY's new Leeds Office Managing Partner

Kate Jarman, Leeds Office Managing Partner at EY, said: “I am incredibly proud to be taking on this role. We have a fantastic team here in Leeds and moved into new offices last year as part of our continued investment in our regional business. Leeds has a vibrant business community and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can continue to achieve together.”

Hilary Heap, North Market Leader at EY, said: “Kate brings over 20 years of experience to this role, with deep knowledge and insights into Yorkshire’s business community. I have every confidence that she will continue to grow our presence across the region to serve our clients and create exceptional careers for our people.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Tim West for his leadership as Office Managing Partner over the last three years. Tim has created a thriving business and has made a significant impact during his time in the role, including overseeing the move to our incredible new offices last year.”