Evri delivers first parcels in Leeds by robotic dog

The robotic version of man’s best friend will work in partnership with a courier firm to deliver parcels during a trial in Leeds.

And there’s no need to keep this dog on a lead – with sophisticated automation, the four-legged robot dog will be able to hop in and out of the courier’s van as it makes its way to and from homes in Morley delivering parcels and taking some of the leg work out for Evri.

Parcels will be loaded by the courier and gently placed from the dog’s ‘mouth’ at the destination. Powered by General Physical AI, the robot leverages simulation and real-world data to power the next-generation intelligence. Equipped with cameras, LiDAR, and advanced perception systems, it’s designed to navigate safely around obstacles such as pedestrians, cyclists or wheelie bins and it can stop instantly in emergencies.

Man’s best friend will be let off the lead to deliver paw in hand with Evri couriers in south Leeds. | Third Party

The dog has gone through a rigorous training schedule and its trainers have developed algorithms and game-like training worlds that closely mimic reality to enable the dog to master mobility, manipulation, and autonomy tasks in just days.

Marcus Hunter, chief technology officer at Evri, said: “Couriers always have and always will be the heart of our business. Robots will never replace them, but we are dedicated to finding new and innovative methods to support our couriers and increase the speed and convenience of the services we offer. In this next stage of innovation, we are thrilled to introduce Milo the robotic delivery dog and we’re excited to see the trial get underway and see what we learn. We hope innovative ideas like this will complement our service offering and provide increased flexibility and choice for consumers.”

The autonomous canine has been developed by RIVR, a Swiss global innovation leader in physical AI. In partnership with Evri, the focus of the trial is to gain insight into how the robot dogs can work with couriers to improve efficiency support with some of the more strenuous parts of the job.

Marko Bjelonic, CEO of RIVR said: “This deployment marks a major milestone—not just for RIVR and Evri, but for the future of last-mile delivery in the UK. By bringing autonomous doorstep delivery robots into live operations, we're demonstrating how technology can ease the burden on couriers, enhance delivery efficiency, and raise the bar for customer experience. We're proud to be launching this first-of-its-kind initiative with a partner as forward-thinking as Evri.”

This is just one of several robot trials Evri is conducting as it looks to the future of parcel delivery, with the goal of providing support to couriers and developing solutions that will complement its delivery offering alongside couriers.

The robots can be deployed 24 hours a day, allowing for night time deliveries for consumers on different schedules, or more on-demand services with designated time slots for consumers. The robots can also be used to support consumers who need more time to get to the door. Evri expects to uncover unexpected benefits as part of the trial.