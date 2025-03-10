Everything is ‘Rosie’ in expanded real estate team at Harrogate law firm

The real estate team at leading Yorkshire law firm, LCF Law, has appointed a new Associate. Rosie Beverley has worked in real estate law since qualifying as a solicitor 16 years ago.

With a deep understanding of the businesses she acts for, Rosie has extensive experience spanning property acquisitions, disposals and refinancing in both the private and public sectors, including acting for a pharmaceutical transport courier and a large Housing Association.

Harriet Thornton, heads the busy real estate team at LCF Law, which has offices in Leeds, Bradford, Harrogate and Ilkley, said: “Rosie was the ideal candidate for us, approachable and responsive, she ensures every transaction is managed seamlessly from start to finish.”

Roise, who is an active Law Society member said: “I really enjoy building strong relationships with clients and fellow lawyers whilst guiding transactions through smoothly. In recent years I have advised and assisted clients acquiring and disposing of multi-million-pound property portfolios consisting of freehold and leasehold properties, development sites, as well as acting on behalf of Trustees in bankruptcy cases.

“I was excited to join LCF Law as its team of specialist property solicitors are well-known and respected, and they work with an expansive range of commercial and residential property clients.”

Harriet added: “We regularly represent international charities, high net worth individuals and pension funds, as well as advising landlords and owner-occupiers on leasehold enfranchisement. It’s great to welcome Rosie to our team as we continue to expand our client service offering.”

LCF Law provides timely, clear legal advice on everything from commercial leases, licenses and tenancies through to commercial and residential development, lease terminations and surrenders, pension fund property, planning and the environment, property finance and remortgaging, extending residential leases, collective enfranchisement, as well as adverse possession and land registry title enquiries.