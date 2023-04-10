Every Trinity Leeds job vacancy including one as River Island floor manager
New job openings have become available at Trinity Leeds this week, including one as a store floor manager.
Located at the heart of the city centre, Trinity is Leeds’ premier shopping centre with hundreds of shops to browse and cuisines to taste, it recently celebrated its 10th birthday.
Other exciting opportunities include working as a boutique sales assistant at Nespresso. Any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start or a student looking for a part time job.
River Island – Floor Manager
Applicants will be expected to increase conversion through customer engagement and spreading the joy of fashion. They will also be expected to inspire customers using both verbal and visual engagement with the product.
Nespresso – Boutique Sales Assistant
Nespresso are looking for a dedicated and driven Sales Assistant, to join their Trinity boutique. They are looking for candidates to demonstrate a strong understanding of the retail and competitive environment in which the business operates, contributing to the growing success of the brand.
Charles Tyrwhitt – Supervisor
As a Supervisor at CT you’ll be motivating, coaching and developing the sales team to exceed targets and maximise KPIs. Playing a leading role on the shop floor by identifying and maximising sales opportunities.
Ritual – Store Manager
As Store Manager, your focus is on creating an unforgettable customer experience and helping your team reach their full potential. You’ll work closely with your Area Manager to put our local business strategy into place.
Ritual – Supervisor (24 Hours)
Success candidates must prove to be true brand ambassadors, listening to customer needs and advising them on which products are the perfect match for them.
Ritual – Supervisor (40 Hours)
Success candidates must prove to be true brand ambassadors, listening to customer needs and advising them on which products are the perfect match for them.
Swarovski – Assistant Manager
Assistant manager’s are seen as the “ultimate advocates” at Swarovski, providing customers with “extraordinary service and an awe-inspiring brand experience.”
ROX – Full & Part Time Sales
ROX are looking looking for a friendly and enthusiastic sales professional to join their team. You'll be selling diamond engagement rings, wedding rings, diamond and designer jewellery and luxury watch brands Hublot, Chopard and Zenith.