Every full-time and part-time Trinity Leeds job vacancy including at River Island and Pandora

Located at the heart of the city centre, Trinity is Leeds’ premier shopping centre with hundreds of shops to browse and cuisines to taste, it recently celebrated its 10th birthday. Other exciting opportunities include working as a Store Manager at Pandora. Any of these ro les could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start or a student looking for a part time job.

Applicants will be expected to increase conversion through customer engagement and spreading the joy of fashion. They will also be expected to inspire customers using both verbal and visual engagement with the product.

As an Assistant Store Manager at Claire’s, you will support your Store Manager in driving and achieving retail store targets, delivering the finest level of customer service and keeping the store running smoothly.

Pandora – Store Manager – Fixed-Term Contract

The store manager is responsible for the store’s overall commercial success. You will be responsible for managing the assistant manager and a team of supervisors and sales assistants.

ROX Leeds – Sales Assistant – Part-Time

Rox are looking for a friendly and enthusiastic sales professional to join their team. You'll be selling diamond engagement rings, wedding rings, diamond and designer jewellery and luxury watch brands such as Hublot, Chopard and Zenith.

Döner Shack – Assistant Manager – Full-Time