A Pilates studio in Leeds has announced a complete rebrand and hinted at the upcoming opening of a third location within less than a year.

Elethea Studios, formerly known as Eleven Eleven, is located at Limewood Business Park in Seacroft. Founded by Holly Puddephatt in August 2024, the studio offers a variety of classes, including reformer Pilates and prenatal sessions.

The success of the first studio quickly led to the opening of a second location in York in January 2025, with plans for a third studio "somewhere in Yorkshire" in the coming months, Holly revealed.

Eleven Eleven has rebranded itself as Elethea Studios. | National World/Submitted

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Holly said: "We opened the York studio two months ago. It's been well received, and we've been really busy there."

The rebrand was announced in a video on Instagram and comes after Holly faced challenges with the original name, Eleven Eleven.

She explained: "We launched successfully with that name, but as a new business owner, I didn't trademark it. I purchased the domain and set up the website, but I failed to secure the trademark. Another studio claimed the trademark and asked me to stop trading."

Holly described the last couple of months as challenging, especially during the process of opening the York location. However, she emphasized the importance of moving forward, saying: "We are now at the stage where we are trademarking the new name."

While the rebranding involves a name change, Holly is keeping many elements the same, including the colour scheme and font, with some adjustments to the logo.

Elethea is inspired by the Greek word 'Aletheia,' which influenced her daughter Thea's name. Holly explained that the new name reflects a strong connection to personal growth, authenticity, and community.

She added: " You've got to have resilience. As a business owner, these things happen to come up, and it's annoying.

“It's costing me a lot of money, but at the same time, I'm a massive believer in everything happening for a reason. And I'm sure in the future, I'll look back and think that's why this happened."