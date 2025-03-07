Eddisons boosts northern asset advisory and restructuring team with senior hire

Leeds-headquartered property consultancy Eddisons has appointed Dan Whittaker as an associate director in its growing asset advisory and restructuring team.

Based in the firm’s Manchester office, Dan, who is a registered property receiver, will work as part of wider team across the north of England. He joins Eddisons from risk and financial advice group Kroll, where he was a real estate advisory group manager and also spent over five years at Lambert Smith Hampton in Manchester.

Eddisons director Matthew Hattersley, who heads the firm’s Asset Advisory and Restructuring team, said: “We are really pleased to welcome Dan to the team, especially at a time when we are seeing increasing demand for our services, driven by the ongoing economic uncertainty that continues to challenge the property sector and the wider UK economy.

“The Asset Advisory and Restructuring team have a wealth of knowledge and experience and are well positioned to provide lenders with asset valuations, restructuring and disposal strategies for distressed assets throughout the UK.

“Dan’s wealth of experience and extensive network of contacts make him a really valuable addition to the team.”

Dan Whittaker added: “My career began in asset management in the leisure and hospitality sector and I’ve worked in the corporate recovery sector since the financial crash in 2008, advising lenders on maximising the value of assets along with a wide range of other asset management and restructuring activity.

“It’s great to be using my skills and experience as part of the growing team at Eddisons who have built such a formidable reputation for expertise and customer service.”

Eddisons continues to be one of the country’s fastest growing property consultancies, employing more than 450 people across 30 offices.