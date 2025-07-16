Early years apprentices benefit from Partou training collaboration

The first two candidates to complete early years apprenticeships following the establishment of a new partnership between leading day nursery provider Partou and top training specialist Lifetime have spoken about their success.

Partou operates settings across Yorkshire including seven in Leeds.

Following the merger of Just Childcare and All About Children under the Partou brand in 2024, Partou has streamlined its apprenticeship provision to create stronger and collaborative relationships with expert apprenticeship providers.

Lifetime is delivering apprenticeships to Partou teams in the Midlands and South of England, with Realise Training supporting teams in the North.

Charlotte and Megan have completed early years apprenticeships following the launch of a new partnership between Partou and Lifetime

Megan and Charlotte passed their End-Point Assessments (EPAs) - the final stage of an apprenticeship for early years professionals – at Partou Hucclecote Day Nursery and Pre-school in Gloucester.

After becoming a mum, Megan said she was seeking to establish a career to go alongside her family life. “I also wanted to put my nursing experience to use and felt this was a good opportunity,” she explained. “I chose the setting as I liked the nursery environment and the curiosity approach ethos that they followed - also how welcoming they were.”

Megan, whose achievements earned her the Regional Apprenticeship Award and promotion to a room leader role at Partou Hucclecote, said the experience had greatly enhanced her early years knowledge. “I feel more confident to talk to staff and parents about their children’s learning and development,” she continued. “I also feel this has supported me to care for a child with medical needs which enabled him to start in a mainstream setting.”

And she praised the professional support offered throughout her apprenticeship. She said: “I received monthly face to face visits from my coach and the ability to contact my coach at any time through messages. I also felt I had a support network to ask for help from both Lifetime and Partou.”

Charlotte said her qualification would “open up many opportunities as a stepping stone to early years.” She continued: “I have learnt more in depth about how to approach different situations such as safeguarding, children’s development and meeting children’s needs.”

Also nominated for an Apprenticeship Award, Charlotte spoke of her pride at passing her EPA. And, in common with Megan, said was delighted by the support she received. “I could ask questions if I was unsure on anything, and the nursery helped me with training and advice,” she added. “My coach gave me knowledge and enabled me to achieve my apprenticeship.”

Looking to the future, Charlotte revealed that she was planning to complete her Level 3 apprenticeship to become a fully qualified Partou practitioner.

Amy Cooper, Partou Hucclecote Nursery Manager, congratulated both women on their success.

She said: “Megan and Charlotte have already built their reputations as exemplary childcare professionals, popular with the children and team members. It is a pleasure to work alongside them at Partou Hucclecote where I know they will continue to flourish.”

Danni Adams, Partou Learning and Development Manager, said their progression demonstrated that the partnership with Lifetime was making a positive difference.

She commented: “Lifetime has a well-established reputation for industry expertise. It is exciting to be collaborating with them and to witness apprentices such as Megan and Charlotte benefit from the almost 30 years of experience that they bring.”