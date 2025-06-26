DX Group appoints Ian Truesdale as CEO

DX, a leading provider of delivery solutions, including parcel freight, secure courier, 2-person, logistics and same-day services, is delighted to announce the appointment of Ian Truesdale as Chief Executive Officer of the Group. Ian’s appointment comes as DX embarks on its next phase of growth, supported by its partner, H.I.G. Capital (“H.I.G.” or the “Firm”). H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $70 billion of assets under management, with a focus on the mid-cap segment of the market.

Ian Truesdale assumes his new role on 1 July 2025 and succeeds Paul Ibbetson, who led DX’s sale to H.I.G. and oversaw the subsequent significant period of growth and development.

Ian has over 40 years’ experience in the Logistics and Supply Chain industry, and a proven track record in driving business growth and transformation both in the UK and internationally. He joins DX from Unipart Group, the British multinational logistics, supply chain, manufacturing and consultancy company, where he was Managing Director of Unipart Logistics, Unipart Consulting and a Main Board Director. He was previously Senior Vice President of Operations for Kuehne + Nagel AG, the Swiss global transport company. He has also held senior leadership positions at CEVA/TNT Logistics and at DHL/Exel Freight Management. Ian began his career as an engineer in manufacturing and was trained in logistics and lean manufacturing by Toyota in Japan.

In January 2024, H.I.G. completed the public-to-private acquisition of DX. The Firm was attracted by DX’s long-established position in the UK as a leading provider of specialist delivery services and its well invested infrastructure. In partnership with H.I.G., DX is now accelerating its growth plans with investment of over £12 million in a new regional hub in Derbyshire, building out its depot network and expanding its activities in Northern Ireland with the acquisition of Express Freight. In April 2025, DX launched “DX SameDay”, a nationwide same-day courier service, available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Ian Truesdale, DX Group’s incoming Chief Executive Officer, commented,

“DX is in a terrific position, and I am delighted to be leading the next phase of the Group’s growth. We have a very supportive partner in H.I.G., and I am confident of the opportunities ahead of us. In its 50th anniversary year, DX continues to support all its customers’ needs with passion and commitment and is well-placed to extend its service offering and to scale significantly.”