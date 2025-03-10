Drones and AI offer new solution to the UK’s most complained-about building trade

Drones and artificial intelligence could hold the key to improving standards among Britain’s most complained-about building trade - roofers.

Within the roofing industry, there are no formal requirements for qualifications or licences, allowing unqualified individuals to enter the market easily. In addition, due to the location of roofs, homeowners often struggle to ensure work has been carried out to a suitable standard, or that it even needed doing in the first place.

This makes roofing a prime target for rogue operators, and Checkatrade declines one in three applications from roofers to join the platform to ensure higher standards - a decline rate higher than for any other trade. Checkatrade’s ‘The State of Trust in Trades’ report exposed roofing as the most complained-about and least-trusted trade.

Checkatrade Labs - Checkatrade’s new tech-driven business incubator - has identified the potential for drones and artificial intelligence to drastically reduce the cost of roof surveys. Checkatrade will use drone pilots to capture crystal clear, detailed imagery and footage of the roof. AI is then used to analyse the footage - confirming if work is needed, or that it has been completed to a suitable standard.

This avoids homeowners needing to hire a specialist surveyor to check workmanship or confirm that work needs doing - something that can cost hundreds or even thousands of pounds.

Initially, the AI findings will be double-checked until they can be proven to be highly reliable. The process will then be fully automated. This means that the cost of a roof survey can be within easy reach for consumers at under £1002. The service will initially launch in three cities - Newcastle, Reading and Oxford - later this month, as Checkatrade looks to onboard enough pilots to deliver national coverage before the end of the year.

This could remove the need for manual inspections and allow Checkatrade customers to book a survey anywhere in the country for under £100 - a true innovation and step change within the tradesperson industry.

What else is Checkatrade Labs bringing to market?

Checkatrade Labs has also just launched a pilot of its Home Health Report - another AI-led innovation that can drastically reduce costs for homeowners.

The free-to-use tool provides an instant assessment of any UK home's current condition based on images uploaded by the user. It then offers personalised maintenance or repair recommendations tailored to specific needs. It also uses publicly available information to provide additional information such as current and potential energy efficiency rating, and identifies larger, longer-term risks such as solar insights based on roof dimensions or a property valuation.

As well as offering an immediate solution for consumers on their current home, it can also be used by those viewing properties they are considering purchasing to uncover potential issues long before they would undertake a homebuyer survey.

These represent just two initial innovations from Checkatrade Labs - with the business aiming to unveil up to 20 products, such as Drone Surveys by Checkatrade and the Home Health Check, to consumers this year alone.

Jambu Palaniappan, CEO at Checkatrade, commented: “The impact of rogue roofers is significant in the UK. This is the latest innovation from Checkatrade Labs aimed at providing peace of mind for consumers.

“We are reimagining what is possible through drone surveys. By using AI specialist drone pilots, we are able to drastically reduce the cost by as much as 75% and potentially remove the need for manual inspections entirely. This technology has the ability to take drone surveys mainstream and could spark a revolution within the industry.”

Sunjiv Shah, MD of Checkatrade Labs, adds: “We have assembled some of the brightest minds in tech, engineering and innovation, from some of the leading global tech companies, and empowered them to create innovative solutions to entrenched issues in home improvement.

“Early results are promising. We’ve identified how new technology can address the issue of rogue roofers, reduce costs for roof surveys and help consumers feel at ease. Our Home Health Report uses AI to offer a completely free report on the condition of a home including identifying major potential problems - a hugely useful tool for homeowners and to help homebuyers make the right decisions. There is plenty more to come, and soon.”

Consumers can register interest for a Drone Survey by Checkatrade via the website.