"Don't use us, lose us": Twin sisters risk shutting both Leeds eco shops as Covid and costs threatens business

Michelle Arthur & Samantha Newton, 35, run ecoTopia in the Central Arcade in the city centre and Bramley Shopping Centre.

Michelle, from Bramley, told the YEP they often get people saying "that is such a good idea" or that they'll return to the shop once they've visited.

EcoTopia offers a range of sustainable products including kitchen and bathroom liquid refills, dried foods including herbs & spices, alongside sustainably made reusable items and locally handmade products Pic: James Hardisty

However, the Covid pandemic has severely threatened the future of the business, Michelle revealed.

She said many customers had never returned since the first lockdown and they are struggling to make ends meet.

Now, Michelle has called on Leeds residents to help save her business by supporting the pair and visiting their shops - or risk losing them.

"We've not been making enough money to cover the running costs of the business", she told the YEP.

"This also means we're struggling personally, as we haven't been able to take a salary from the business for a while."

The items are packaged in jars and bins and customers are encouraged to bring their own containers - but glass jars and paper bags are on hand for those who forget.

The items are packaged in jars and bins and customers are encouraged to bring their own containers - but glass jars and paper bags are on hand for those who forget.

Michelle believed other businesses across the country would "also be struggling".

She warned of imminent closures unless the attitude towards shopping in person changed.

She added: "We know it's the case for the other stores based in the same shopping arcade as us, so I would expect it's also a citywide issue.

"The Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Act 2022 protected period has come to an end, so any businesses still struggling are now able to be evicted with their leases forfeited.

"If businesses are continually not supported, closures will likely be seen all over the country in the coming months.

"The cost of living crisis is also having an affect on shopping trends, and since people have wrongly perceived eco-friendly shopping as more expensive, people haven't been shopping with us."

Michelle said she wanted to make it clear it was "not more expensive" to shop in zero-waste refill stores.

"We compare our prices with supermarkets regularly, and where we can be cheaper, we are a lot cheaper.

"Our herbs and spices for example, you can refill your jar of mixed herbs for just 35p.

"It's especially not more expensive over the long-term, as you only buy what you need.

"Reusable products are expensive up front, but since they're reusable, you won't be having to spend a couple of quid every week or month to buy more.

"This is why we would usually describe these as an investment that will save you money in the long term."

On a daily basis, Michelle said customers would often praise the shop pre-pandemic.

Many have not returned though - a fact which saddens Michelle.

" We have lots of people passing by saying "that's such a good idea" or "I'll be back", but then we sadly never see them supporting us.