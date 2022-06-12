An ideal three bedroom family home in Whinmoor, Leeds is currently for sale at an asking price of around £265,000.

The detached property on Hathaway Drive sits on a large corner spot, with room for extension if desired.

It also has garden space to three sides of the house, with the side and rear garden enclosed by private fencing.

Downstairs, the property has a living room with under stairs storage, a fully fitted modern kitchen and a separate dining room with patio doors.

Upstairs, there are three separate bedrooms and a stylish family bathroom.

Outside, there is plenty of garden space and a detached garage to provide off-street parking.

Located in Whinmoor, it is in a sought after area within walking distance to two local primary schools and a close distance to Tesco Extra.

It has convenient transport links to the A58 Wetherby Road, A64 York Road and the Leeds Outer Ring Road and good bus links to Leeds City Centre.

For more information about this property, head to Purple Bricks’ website.

