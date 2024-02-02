Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cyon Fitness, located in Thorp Arch, Wetherby will officially open its doors to members from February 5, 2024.

The passion project of two locals, Meg Savage and Dominic Moore, Cyon Fitness will offer functional fitness in the form of small group coached classes and will be open 6am-8pm Monday to Thursday, Friday 6am-7pm as well as Saturdays 8am-1pm.

Cyon Fitness, located in Thorp Arch, Wetherby will officially open its doors to members from February 4, 2024. Picture: Meg Savage

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owner’s Meg and Dom said: “We can’t wait to welcome new members to Cyon Fitness and share our passion for functional fitness and show them how much it can enhance their lives.

"We’re building so much more than a gym; we’re building a community of people who care about their health and want to do something about it in a way that’s sociable, enjoyable (we would say addictive!) AND gets results."

Functional fitness combines the best of weightlifting, gymnastics and cardio conditioning into constantly varied workouts which progressively build strength and fitness.

Classes are suitable for all, no matter their age, fitness level or stage of life as the experienced coaches can modify every movement as needed to fit with each individual.