Cyon Fitness: Excitement as new gym and fitness hub set to open its doors in Thorp Arch, Wetherby
A new gym is set to open its doors in Leeds next month.
Cyon Fitness, located in Thorp Arch, Wetherby will officially open its doors to members from February 5, 2024.
The passion project of two locals, Meg Savage and Dominic Moore, Cyon Fitness will offer functional fitness in the form of small group coached classes and will be open 6am-8pm Monday to Thursday, Friday 6am-7pm as well as Saturdays 8am-1pm.
Owner’s Meg and Dom said: “We can’t wait to welcome new members to Cyon Fitness and share our passion for functional fitness and show them how much it can enhance their lives.
"We’re building so much more than a gym; we’re building a community of people who care about their health and want to do something about it in a way that’s sociable, enjoyable (we would say addictive!) AND gets results."
Functional fitness combines the best of weightlifting, gymnastics and cardio conditioning into constantly varied workouts which progressively build strength and fitness.
Classes are suitable for all, no matter their age, fitness level or stage of life as the experienced coaches can modify every movement as needed to fit with each individual.
Cyon Fitness is holding an open day on the February 11, 10am-3pm, everyone is welcome and it's a chance to see the brand new facility, meet the owners and say hello to the dogs.