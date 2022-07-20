Cricket club hit by spate of vandalism set to be transformed as permission granted for renovation

Morley Cricket Club announced the permission on Facebook.

The proposal is for the renovation and improvement of the former bowling pavilion building, including the installation of an access ramp and to install cricket nets on one of the former bowling greens.

Their plans will allow the club to renovate their existing bowling pavilion to bring it back into use.

Morley Cricket Club posted: "Thanks to the fabulous funding from Asda's Spaces and Places initiative, and the imagination and determination of the committee, we can now start to plan ahead to renovate the pavilion as stage 1 of an objective to also develop a new training area for future generations.

"The pavilion and surrounding bowling greens have been in a state of disrepair for many years and a haven for anti-social behaviour", the club said.

The work has been funded from Asda's Spaces and Places initiative.

The redevelopment is also set to provide opportunities for sports clubs and community groups.

"The redevelopment will also provide more opportunities for local sports clubs and community groups."

Followers of the cricket club took to social media to share their excitement at the announcement.

Chris Evans said: "Great news guys and thanks for everyone’s efforts in making this happen."

Steven Holt added: "Brilliant, well done everyone involved."

Five letters of objection and 14 of support were submitted to planners.

A report approving the plans said: "The proposal will have little impact on the streetscene given that the area is surrounded by residential properties to two sides and sports pitches to the others, with fencing and hedging preventing views from the playing pitches.

"Nevertheless, the alterations to the pavilion will have a relatively minor impact with only the provision of an access ramp to the front and stairs to the rear and window alterations to the front and rear elevations with the whole building being re-rendered and the metal clad roof being replaced with a tiled roof.

"All of these amendments will approve the appearance of what is currently a rather tired looking building and the changes are regarded as acceptable in design terms."

The Highway Authority do not consider that the proposal will have any impact on traffic levels - a concern raised by those in objection.