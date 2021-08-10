A new shop is opening in Bramley Shopping Centre.

Zero-waste shop EcoTopia confirmed that it will be opening a store in the centre this month.

It will be the second shop for the eco-conscious business, which was set up by sisters Michelle Arthur and Sam Newton.

The original store is located at Unit 8 in the Central Arcade, in Leeds city centre.

Sisters Michelle Arthur and Sam Newton at EcoTopia.

EcoTopia offers a range of sustainable products including fresh fruit and vegetables, pasta, sundries and deli items.

It also sells products such as reusable make-up wipes, handkerchiefs and sanitary towels.

The items are packaged in jars and bins and customers are encouraged to bring their own containers - but glass jars and paper bags are on hand for those who forget.

Announcing the news, Ms Arthur and Ms Newton said: "We decided that we had to do something extreme to survive this recession, so instead of giving up and closing our doors, we thought we should fight on and do something possibly a bit crazy.

"We're pleased to be able to announce that we will be opening our second shop at Bramley Shopping Centre.

"We're so excited to join this local community, as we know it's a really strong one and we'd love to become a part of it.

"We hope this community cares as much for the environment as it does for it's neighbours - since of course this is the kind of thing we offer - plastic free, sustainable and ethical goods."

They added: "For those that don't know who we are: ecoTopia is a family owned plastic-free refill shop, with the majority of members living less than a five minute bike ride away from Bramley shopping centre.

"We have three young children between us - the ones we are doing all of this for, with a little help - I mean A LOT of help from Luc, currently our only staff member Luc has been with us since nearly the beginning, and so they have just as much knowledge about our products as we do.

."We try to be as reasonably priced as possible and compete with the big supermarkets where we can while still being able to pay all the bills.

"Since our own background is of a working class variety, our aim was always to make everything as affordable as possible to those of all backgrounds, so being eco friendly doesn't have to mean breaking the bank.

"We're certainly not here to get rich, we just want to give as many people as possible the option to shop more sustainably.

".So with all that said, we hope to see you soon at Bramley Shopping Centre once we open at the end of this month."