The Grove Inn Holbeck: Work begins to restore beloved Leeds pub destroyed in arson attack
The Grove Inn in Holbeck was forced to close in November after being damaged in a fire, prompting police to launch an arson investigation - which led to the arrest of a man.
The blaze exposed asbestos in the building, which delayed repairs to the much-loved pub, but now work is underway with a reopening date insight.
Owner, Simon Colgan, told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “We are over the moon to have got to this stage now. The builders went in yesterday and I’m on my way there now to put some banners outside so people know that work has started.
“Unfortunately the fire exposed asbestos, which brought its own set of problems and delays but we are hoping to return as good, if not better, than before.”
Founded in 1832, the Back Row pub is well-known for hosting live music, with a packed schedule including folk nights. Most gigs have been moved to the Grove Inn’s sister pub, the Duck and Drake, until it’s able to reopen.
The overall refurb is expected to cost in the region of £300k with May 30 currently earmarked for the beloved pub’s reopening.
Regulars have rallied around Simon and his team since the closure.
Simon added: “The support has been astonishing, wonderful, I couldn’t single out any one person as there have been so many who have reached out to us.
“I’m so grateful to everyone for the support - everywhere I go I’m asked ‘when’s it reopening, when’s it reopening’ so I’m so glad to be able to tell people that all things going to plan it will reopen on May 30th.”
