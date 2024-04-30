Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Grove Inn in Holbeck was forced to close in November after being damaged in a fire, prompting police to launch an arson investigation - which led to the arrest of a man.

The blaze exposed asbestos in the building, which delayed repairs to the much-loved pub, but now work is underway with a reopening date insight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owner, Simon Colgan, told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “We are over the moon to have got to this stage now. The builders went in yesterday and I’m on my way there now to put some banners outside so people know that work has started.

The Grove Inn in Holbeck was forced to close in November after being damaged in a fire. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“Unfortunately the fire exposed asbestos, which brought its own set of problems and delays but we are hoping to return as good, if not better, than before.”

Founded in 1832, the Back Row pub is well-known for hosting live music, with a packed schedule including folk nights. Most gigs have been moved to the Grove Inn’s sister pub, the Duck and Drake, until it’s able to reopen.

The overall refurb is expected to cost in the region of £300k with May 30 currently earmarked for the beloved pub’s reopening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regulars have rallied around Simon and his team since the closure.

Simon added: “The support has been astonishing, wonderful, I couldn’t single out any one person as there have been so many who have reached out to us.