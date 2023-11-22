Leeds police have issued a statement after an arson attack forced the closure of a beloved pub.

Police in Leeds are investigating after an attempted robbery and arson of The Grove Inn pub on Back Row in Holbeck.

Officers were initially called at 2pm yesterday to reports a man had entered the property with a hammer and made threats to staff. The man also damaged a window and a machine inside the property. Officers attended and the man had left the area.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 10pm, a further report was received at the same location, reporting the man had returned and had started a fire inside the property. The fire was contained in one room and was extinguished. No one was injured during the incident.

Police are investigating after an attempted robbery and arson of The Grove Inn pub on Back Row in Holbeck. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with both incidents and remains in police custody at this time. Enquiries remain ongoing with Leeds CID.”

In a statement released via social media, The Grove Inn team confirmed that the bar would remain closed as repairs are carried out.

They said: “With a heavy heart we have to inform all The Grove Inn is going to be closed for a little while whilst it undergoes repair. The Grove was set alight last night in a arson attack.

“Considerable damage to the taproom and bar leaves us unable to open or trade. Thankfully, Martyn, & his dog (Rifter) were not hurt but obviously left traumatised & in shock.”

“For the moment all Sunday 3pm bands will be playing at the The Duck & Drake and we'll be filling in the The Duck & Drake calendar as much as we can for the other bands loosing their Grove slots.”

Anyone with information that may assist the ongoing investigation is asked to contact Leeds CID via the online 101LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13230645778.