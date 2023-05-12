Indian street food vendor Rola Wala said it wants to support the local community during difficult financial times. The restaurant, based in Trinity Kitchen, is giving away a free Naan Roll or Spice Bowl to every person who visits between noon and 3pm on Tuesday May 23.

Customers choose from a selection of healthy naan rolls and build-your-own bowls – with most meals under 500 calories and free from butter, ghee and heavy oils. There’s no cap to the offer, with the street food vendor committing to feed everyone that turns up on the day.

Since it was founded in 2016, Rola Wala has provided a free school meal to hungry children across the world for every naan roll that is sold, through its partnership with charity One Feeds Two. The vendor was the first UK restaurant to support the organisation in its quest to end world hunger and has already provided more than 800,000 free school meals across the nation as part of the initiative.

Rola Wala founder Mark Wright at the Trinity Leeds restaurant (Photo: Simon Hulme)

The restaurant has also launched Wala Wallet, a new digital app allowing customers to place orders and earn rewards through its loyalty plan.

Rola Wala founder Mark Wright said: “We’re all going through difficult financial times, so it was important for us to try and help where we can and show that we really care about the community. Covid hit us like everybody else, but we’re back.

"So we’re thrilled to be able to offer everyone in Leeds a free and tasty meal, encouraging locals to come and join us on the day. There really is no limit - If one hundred thousand people turn up on the day, we will feed them.

