The bar is tucked away in Call lane, with many people walking past its door without realising the hidden gem is there.

It has now been crowned as the best "secret" bar by The Bottle Club.

The Bottle Club ranked each bar on five factors; secrecy, creativity, cocktail range, cost and Google ratings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Maven in Leeds city centre has been named the "best kept secret bar" across the whole of the UK. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

It described The Maven as a "hidden gem" with judges saying: "The Maven is a classic prohibition-era inspired cocktail bar located close to the Leeds Corn Exchange behind an unlabelled black door.

"Not only is this bar well hidden, it is also relatively inexpensive, with cocktail prices ranging reasonably between £8 and £10."

The Maven was the only Yorkshire bar to make the top ten list and one of only four Northern bars to feature.

The other Northern bars include The Washouse, Wood and Company and Bunny Jacksons, all in Manchester.

Shyam Lakhani at The Bottle Club said: “In a world dominated by social media stories and online advertising, many are drawn to the idea of exclusivity.

"Providing what the consumer craves through secrecy and rarity, the ‘speakeasy’ drives our deepest desire to uncover the mystery, discover the story for ourselves and be part of a premium experience, all at once.”