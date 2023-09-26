Leeds news you can trust since 1890
The Ivy Leeds: Rod Stewart launches bespoke cocktails at Victoria Quarter restaurant with Wolfie’s Whisky

Rock icon Sir Rod Stewart has launched a bespoke selection of cocktails at The Ivy Leeds.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 26th Sep 2023, 11:42 BST
The exclusive tipples are now available at The Ivy Collection sites, including the Victoria Quarter restaurant, made with Stewart’s Wolfie’s Whisky. The I Don’t Want To Talk About It singer has picked The Ivy Collection as the first restaurant group to stock his recently-launched Scotch whisky.

To mark the collaboration, and the launch of the new The Ivy Premier Rewards App, Stewart has created three cocktails. The Wolfie’s Smash is made with lemon juice, pear syrup, 30&40 Double Jus and mint leaves, while the Wolfie’s Boulevardier is mixed with Antica Formula, Cherry Heering and Campari.

His third cocktail is the Wolfie’s Highball – Wolfie’s Whisky topped up with grape and apricot soda and a dash of absinthe.

Sir Rod Stewart has launched a cocktail collaboration with The Ivy Collection (Photo by The Ivy)Sir Rod Stewart has launched a cocktail collaboration with The Ivy Collection (Photo by The Ivy)
Sir Rod Stewart has launched a cocktail collaboration with The Ivy Collection (Photo by The Ivy)

The best-selling singer-songwriter is working with The Ivy to launch the restaurant group’s app. The Ivy Premier Rewards App lets customers earn points every time they dine at The Ivy Collection, The Ivy Asia, The Ivy West Street, The Ivy Club, and Granary Square Brasserie.

The Ivy app offers two membership tiers, Green and Gold. Available to everyone, Green Membership enables guests to earn points equivalent to 5% of the total spend as well as

double points and a surprise on one reservation for the week prior to and following their birthday.

For guests who make a minimum of ten visits in a 12-month period, their membership will be automatically upgraded to a Gold Membership with added benefits including a pass to The Ivy Club for two people each year and access to priority reservation services.

