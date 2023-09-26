Rock icon Sir Rod Stewart has launched a bespoke selection of cocktails at The Ivy Leeds.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The exclusive tipples are now available at The Ivy Collection sites, including the Victoria Quarter restaurant, made with Stewart’s Wolfie’s Whisky. The I Don’t Want To Talk About It singer has picked The Ivy Collection as the first restaurant group to stock his recently-launched Scotch whisky.

To mark the collaboration, and the launch of the new The Ivy Premier Rewards App, Stewart has created three cocktails. The Wolfie’s Smash is made with lemon juice, pear syrup, 30&40 Double Jus and mint leaves, while the Wolfie’s Boulevardier is mixed with Antica Formula, Cherry Heering and Campari.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His third cocktail is the Wolfie’s Highball – Wolfie’s Whisky topped up with grape and apricot soda and a dash of absinthe.

Sir Rod Stewart has launched a cocktail collaboration with The Ivy Collection (Photo by The Ivy)

The best-selling singer-songwriter is working with The Ivy to launch the restaurant group’s app. The Ivy Premier Rewards App lets customers earn points every time they dine at The Ivy Collection, The Ivy Asia, The Ivy West Street, The Ivy Club, and Granary Square Brasserie.

The Ivy app offers two membership tiers, Green and Gold. Available to everyone, Green Membership enables guests to earn points equivalent to 5% of the total spend as well as

double points and a surprise on one reservation for the week prior to and following their birthday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad